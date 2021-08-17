‘Game Of Thrones’ stars on “horrendous” experience filming torture scene

Game of Thrones stars Lena Headey and Hannah Waddingham have opened up about the show’s “traumatic” waterboarding scene.

Both actors have discussed over the last few months how difficult they found the filming experience, in which Cersei Lannister (Headey) tortures Septa Unella (Waddingham).

In a new paired interview for Entertainment Weekly, Waddingham asked Headey: “I wanted to ask you, which we never really talk about because I think both of us found it quite traumatic at the time – our waterboarding, or rather wineboarding, scenes.

“People are always quite shocked that that actually did happen in reality and there was nothing CGI’d. One thing I’ve said a lot is that both of us were quite uncomfortable about it, but as with all these things, you know that they’re not actually going to kill you so you just get on with it and do it.”

In response, Headey said: “Yes, that was, for you, horrendous.”

She added: “Someone else asked me about that the other day and I was like, you know, as an actor we all have boundaries or no boundaries.

“And no boundaries are obviously very thrilling when you can go to a place… but something like that when you’re tied down [during filming for 10 hours], it made me feel horrendous doing that scene with you.”

In other Game of Thrones news, author George RR Martin recently revealed his new graphic novel Voyaging, due for release in 2023.

Martin, whose A Song Of Ice And Fire series was adapted to become Game Of Thrones, said that the idea for the new book came to him “long before” his idea for the novels.

“The Thousand Worlds stories spanned centuries and light years and had their own cast of heroes, villains, legends, and colourful characters… none of them more colourful than the trader (and ecological engineer) Haviland Tuf, the protagonist of a long series of stories I collected together in the fix-up Tuf Voyaging,” Martin wrote in an announcement on his blog.