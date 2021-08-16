‘Game Of Thrones’ stars reunite for a new photo together

Game Of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa have reunited for a new series of photos together.

The pair famously played Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo on the HBO series, which ran between 2011 and 2019.

The two characters were wed before Momoa’s was killed off at the end of the first season, with Clarke going on to star as the Mother of Dragons until the show’s final episode.

Sharing a picture of Momoa holding her in his arms, Clarke wrote on her Instagram page: “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi.”

Her co-star also shared the photo alongside a series of others, including a few with Game Of Thrones co-creator David Benioff.

“MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes happy birthday benioff you handsome generous badass leo aloha j,” Momoa wrote.

Meanwhile, Momoa recently called out a journalist for asking about a rape scene between his character and Daenerys in the show’s pilot episode.

Initially asked about the depiction of sexual assault, which deviates from author George RR Martin’s original intentions with a sex scene in the book, Momoa answered: “Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style.

“You’re playing someone that’s like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it’s not a nice thing, and it’s what that character was.

“It’s not my job to go, ‘Would I not do it?’ I’ve never really been questioned about ‘Do you regret playing a role?’ We’ll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again.”

The actor later reached out to the journalist, saying: “When you brought up Game of Thrones, you brought up stuff about what’s happening with my character and would I do it again. I was bummed when you asked me that.

“It just feels icky — putting it upon me to remove something. As if an actor even had the choice to do that. We’re not really allowed to do anything. There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don’t get to come in and be like, ‘I’m not going do that because this isn’t kosher right now and not right in the political climate.’

“That never happens. So it’s a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that.”