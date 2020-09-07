‘Game Of Thrones’ studio tour to open in Northern Ireland

Game of Thrones is set to launch a new studio tour where fans can visit the sets used in the hit HBO series.

The new attraction will be housed at the Linen Mill Studios near Banbridge, Northern Ireland, and will also include costumes and props that were used on the show.

Fans will be able to walk through sets including Winterfell, the throne room in Dragonstone, Cersei’s courtyard in King’s Landing and the mess room in Castle Black, and the hope is that the tour will welcome up to 600,000 visitors a year.

Plans for the tour were previously announced, but the green light has only just been given for the go-ahead by local authorities.

Speaking last year, HBO’s vice president, licensing & retail Jeff Peters said (via Northern Ireland Screen): “Some of the most iconic scenes from Game of Thrones were filmed at Linen Mill Studios and our fans will soon have an opportunity to visit and see the work of the show’s incredible crew in the museum setting it deserves.”

“Linen Mill Studios is thrilled, in partnership with HBO, to have this opportunity to offer fans a unique insight into the making of the Game of Thrones series in the authentic setting of one of its foremost filming locations,” added Andrew Webb, Linen Mill Studios’ managing director.

“We are committed to giving fans the opportunity to experience firsthand the most comprehensive selection of iconic elements from the show available anywhere in the world.”

In other Game of Thrones news, star Maisie Williams has revealed that Jon Snow was originally meant to kill the Night King in the show’s final season.

“Yeah, they did. He expected it to go that way, too,” Williams said when questioned on fan expectations that Snow would kill the character.

“And he even said, ‘It was going to go that way. Someone told me in season three that I was going to kill The Night King.’ And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time. Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious. I’m glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season.”