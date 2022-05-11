‘Game of Thrones’ stunt performer sues show over Battle of Winterfell injury

A Game of Thrones stunt performer is suing the show over injuries they sustained during filming in 2018.

Casey Michaels was shooting scenes for the eighth and final season of the HBO series when she suffered a “serious fracture dislocation to her left ankle”.

Michaels has filed her claim against the UK-based Fire & Blood Productions, which is owned by HBO.

Advertisement

According to court documents (via Variety), Michaels’ claim, which was made in 2021, is worth almost $5million (£4.04million).

The stunt performer sustained her injuries while filming a scene in episode three, in which she was dressed as a Wight (a zombie-like being controlled by the White Walkers) and was required to walk off the edge of a sloped castle roof.

According to court documents, a group of 28 stunt performers were instructed to walk off the 12 feet high roof “as if unaware of the drop, in keeping with the zombie-like nature of the Wights.”

Michaels landed feet-first onto a box rig below, which was comprised of cardboard boxes and crash mats.

“By their nature, however, the cardboard boxes are not durable and become damaged as each stunt performer lands on the box rig and also as each stunt performer climbs off of the box rig after landing,” Michaels alleges in her claim.

Advertisement

Michaels has since undergone multiple surgeries on her left foot, with the need for a plate and screws to be inserted.

The court were also told that Michaels has undergone “lengthy, intensive” physiotherapy, while also being treated for for depression and trauma.

In their defence, Fire & Blood Productions claims that Michaels did not perform the stunt as instructed, and instead fell off the roof “‘like a pencil,’ in a rigid or vertical manner.”

Elsewhere, HBO recently confirmed that the new Game of Thrones prequel series The House of Dragon will be released in August 2022.