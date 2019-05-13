Fans react as The Mountain’s face is finally revealed in ‘Game of Thrones’

Be warned: spoilers for 'The Bells' are posted below

Game of Thrones fans have been registering their reactions to the first proper reveal of The Mountain’s face after the character was finally shown without his helmet on in the show’s latest episode.

In ‘The Bells’, the penultimate instalment of season eight of the HBO fantasy show, viewers finally got to see what Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane looked like under his helmet after a wait of over three seasons. The moment in question came in a climatic episode where ‘The Mountain’ finally did battle with his brother, Sandor ‘The Hound’ Clegane, and in the process realised a long-standing fan theory about the fate of the two characters.

Game of Thrones fans were quick to remark upon the unveiling of ‘The Mountain”s hideous face during the fight – see a selection of the best responses, including comparisons to some much-loved movie and TV characters, below.

Next week’s grand finale of Game of Thrones has been previewed in a brand new trailer, giving fans of the show a first-look at the final climax of the fantasy series.

Sophie Turner, meanwhile, recently gave her take on who was responsible for the coffee cup gaffe which was an unexpected talking point among fans from last week’s episode of Game of Thrones.