‘Game Of Thrones” The Mountain is now the deadlift world record holder

Hafthor Bjornsson, the actor who played Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in Game Of Thrones, has set the new world record for deadlifting.

In a competition livestreamed on Instagram, the 6ft 9in Bjornsson lifted a record 1,104 pounds.

The actor and bodybuilder has been crowned Europe’s Strongest Man multiple times, and even World’s Strongest Man in 2018.

Advertisement

“I have no words,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of his record-breaking lift. “What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone.

“Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible.”

Footage emerged last year of Bjornsson holding one-time Game of Thrones guest star Ed Sheeran over his head while the singer was in Bjornsson’s home country of Iceland for a gig.

Captioning the post, Bjornsson wrote: “He asked for it. Luckily I didn’t drop him… He has to work tonight!!”

Advertisement

Bjornsson, made his debut as Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in season four of Game Of Thrones and also made appearances in season five. He became the third actor to portray the character in the show.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju says he has “fully recovered” from coronavirus.

“After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19,” he wrote on Instagram.