Game of Thrones star Dean-Charles Chapman has suggested the release of a filmed alternate ending to the show could “mend the fans’ hearts” following the show’s controversial finale.

It comes in response to star Kristofer Hivju’s revelation last week that they had shot a second ending to the series.

“Well, we shot an alternative ending,” the Tormund Giantsbane actor said at a Q&A. “That was mostly for fun but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.”

Chapman, who played Tommen Baratheon on the HBO series until 2016, has now backed calls to release the alternate ending, telling TMZ when quizzed on a possible release: “Yeah, why not”.

When the interviewer suggested it could be to “see what it’s about”, the actor responded: “Yeah exactly. I know they’re doing spin-offs as well…”.

The interviewer then argued it could “mend the fans’ hearts”, Chapman adding: “Exactly… I’ll be watching”.

The show’s ending proved very divisive when it aired earlier this year, with show director Neil Marshall admitting the finale was “really rushed”.

Star Emilia Clarke also said fan petitions to remake the season and the backlash were “flattering”.

However, Alfie Allen revealed he was “pissed off” by the backlash, adding: “I can’t even delve into that world too much, for my own sanity.”

Game of Thrones is set to get a spin-off series called House of the Dragon, which was given the go-ahead by HBO after scrapping another prequel series that had already shot a pilot episode.