‘Game Of Thrones’: Varys actor says he “felt frustrated” with show’s ending

Conleth Hill, who played Varys in HBO’s Game Of Thrones, has said he felt “frustrated” with the show’s last two seasons.

In the show’s eighth and final season, Varys is killed by a dragon on Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) orders after he attempts to rally support for Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) claim to the throne.

Speaking to The Times about the show’s ending four years later, Hill explained that he was “inconsolable” at the time. “I felt that last series was a bit rushed,” he said. “I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it.

“I thought I’d done something wrong. Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all.”

Speaking about the end of his character specifically, Hill added: “I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been. I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it and the studio HBO wanted to do another.”

Back in 2019, Hill described the backlash against the show’s final season as a “media-led hate campaign”, after previously stating that “the last couple of seasons weren’t my favourite”.

“I did an interview with EW way after we’d finished the show,” said Conleth. “The question was, ‘How did you feel at the time?’ I was very honest that I was gutted to get so close and not make the end. So I thought I gave a very honest answer to how I felt but I put that in the context of, that was one of the risks of being in a multi-character show.”

“[The media] took all the negative out of it and none of the positive,” he continued. “For the record, I loved all my ten years on Game of Thrones.”

A number of Game Of Thrones spin-offs are currently in the works, including House Of The Dragon season two and a series based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas.