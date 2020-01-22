‘Game of Thrones’ was supposed to end with three films

The small screen adaptation of Game of Thrones was initially supposed to end with three films, George R. R. Martin has said.

In an interview with German publication Welt (which has been translated on Reddit), Martin shared his insight on the planned GoT projects for film and television beyond the final seasons.

The author said that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss “wanted to finish the saga with three movies after season 7.” The show ended up coming to an end after an eighth season, which earned mixed reviews.

“Game of Thrones was supposed to end in cinema,” Martin continued. “It was seriously discussed four to five years ago.”

When asked on the fate of the rest of the books — as Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring are the last two tomes set to complete the Song of Fire and Ice saga — Martin teased a surprise for fans: “How will it all end? The same ending as the show? Different?

“Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes.”

A Game of Thrones prequel series is on the way, taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. Sophie Turner has confirmed she will not be on board – further cast announcements are yet to be announced.

No release date has been shared yet, but the show is expected to arrive sometime later this year.