Maisie Williams also revealed in a new interview that she almost missed her audition for the show

Game of Thrones writers convinced Kit Harington that his character Jon Snow would be “mauled on the face” in a scene of the show, it’s been revealed.

The show’s star Maisie Williams revealed the information while appearing as the latest guest on the Hot Ones YouTube series, where she was interviewed while eating progressively hotter chicken wings.

“They told Alfie Allen [who played Theon Greyjoy] that he was killed by Bran in a really anticlimactic way,” Williams said, speaking of the writers’ tendency to play pranks.

One of the biggest pranks saw Kit Harington fall foul after he was tricked into thinking that his character Jon Snow would be left “hugely disfigured” after suffering a violent attack.

“They said he got really aggressively mauled on the face and he was going to have a huge disfigurement on his beautiful, chiselled jaw,” Maisie revealed. “That one was quite funny, poor guy.”

Maisie, who played Arya Stark in the series, also revealed during the interview that she almost missed her audition for the show.

The actress revealed that she nearly didn’t get her big break because she was obsessed with the idea of going to a pig farm on a school trip.

“My mum really put her foot down and I was kinda mad about it, I really wanted to go on that school trip,” she revealed. “I wouldn’t be here today, you wouldn’t want me on the show if I’d have gone to the pig farm!”

In other Game of Thrones news, actor Pilou Asbaek went on a furious rant while picking up an award recently, calling on George R.R. Martin to change fate of his character.