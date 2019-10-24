"Change that shit"

Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbaek has called on writer George R.R. Martin to change the fate of his character.

The actor played Euron Greyjoy in the hit HBO series.

Speaking while picking up an award at Esquire Spain’s Men Of The Year ceremony in Madrid, the actor revealed his dissatisfaction at his character not receiving a happily ever after with Cersei Lannister, the would-be mother of his child, while Euron also met his end after a battle with Jamie Lannister.

“I’m in Madrid to receive another award for that delicious romantic comedy we starred in, lovely memories. I’ve texted George RR Martin suggesting him to change that Golden Company shit for those golden rings,” he said during his speech, directed at Cersei actor Lena Headey (via The Sun).

“The books should end with our wedding, saying yes over two marvellous elephants, ideally,” Asbaek said of his wishes for Euron and Cersei. “George seems not to be online. Would you mind phoning him?” he continued.

“And what about tweeting that I was and will always be the love of your life? I miss you. Yours, Pilou. Please do it for your salty boy, blondie.”

He then turned his attention to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jamie Lannister in the series, saying: “You need to clarify in public [that] I was the one who killed you, not the fucking brick. Please, seriously, come on. Confirm it on Twitter, or in your next interview, I don’t give a shit.

“Oh, by the way, I received the golden hand replica, and you were right: what a feeling! It feels so good, why were you complaining so much on set? It’s great to have a golden hand! Besides that, I’m pretty cool man. Right now I’m in Spain, the most beautiful place in the world.

“All the best, yours, Pilou. P.S. Please remember to tell people that I killed you, not the f***ing brick,” he ended.

Meanwhile, a newly unearthed script for the final season of Game of Thrones revealed that deleted scenes would’ve given a lot more context to the actions of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in the show’s finale.

The show’s director Neil Marshall has called the backlash to the season 8 finale “unavoidable”, also admitting that it was “really rushed”.