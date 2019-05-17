‘Game of Thrones’ actress Lena Headey proves a good sport as she makes fun of Cersei’s fate

Lego makes everything more dramatic, right?

Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey has proved she’s a good sport after making fun of her character Cersei’s fate in a new Instagram post.

While it appears many fans were unhappy with the fate of Cersei Lannister in the latest episode of Game of Thrones, the actress who played the opinion-dividing villain has found a little humour in the death of her character.

“‘The Bells’ was certainly entertaining,” said NME‘s Christopher Hooton in a review of episode 5 of the final season of Game of Thrones. “The technical crew quite literally crushing it as the Westerosi capital was demolished in spectacular fashion, it’s just a shame that several key character arcs crumbled with it.”

Following the demise of Cersei – and her twin brother Jaime – Headey took to Instagram to recreate her character’s controversial death, with some help from Lego. Seen collapsing to the ground after bricks and shrapnel bury her, the Lego remake of Cerise’s death ends with a little dragon fire.