‘Game Of Thrones’ bosses drop out of Comic Con panel

The likes of Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright will still appear in San Diego this Friday (July 19)

The showrunners of Game Of Thrones have dropped out of their scheduled appearance on a panel about the show at Comic Con this Friday (July 19).

David Benioff and D. B. Weiss were meant to appear at the San Diego event alongside stars from the show, but have now pulled out without explanation just a day before the event.

Miguel Sapochnik, director of the episode ‘The Long Night’, has also pulled out of the appearance.

Fans were expecting the appearance at Comic Con to see the creators discuss the public backlash to the final episode of Season 8 of the show.

The likes of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys) will all still appear at the event though.

It was also revealed today that a handful of Thrones stars including Gwendoline Christie submitted themselves for Emmy nominations after HBO snubbed them when putting stars from the show forward.

The show did receive a record breaking 32 nominations for this year’s bash, though, including awards for Christie, Alfie Allen and Carice van Houten, who all put themselves forward.

Elsewhere in GoT news, George R. R. Martin hit out at “toxic” fandom in relation to the show’s ending.

Despite this though, he says he won’t be changing anything about his forthcoming books in order to placate the fanbase.