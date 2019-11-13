And the mystery just keeps on going...

The Game of Thrones coffee cup mystery continues, following a denial by the supposed culprit that it was indeed his mistake.

Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys in the hit HBO show, was recently called out as the cast member who made the famous blunder by Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen).

The ongoing saga began when, during episode 4 of season 8 of the show, fans spotted a disposable coffee cup among jugs of alcohol in a celebratory drinking scene.

Many rumours have gone around as to who was responsible for the gaffe. Back in June, Sophie Turner blamed the “lazy” Kit Harington, having previously pointed the finger at Clarke.

Last month, speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,, Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, revealed that Hill was behind the blunder, seemingly putting the matter to bed.

Now, speaking to Channel 4 on Sunday Brunch, Hill refused to admit to the gaffe.

“You know, there’s no proof that I did it. So accuse away,” he said.

“I would need to have had Mr. Man arms to leave a coffee cup there. I took a bullet for Emilia Clarke and she touted on me.”

He jokingly added: “I’m just not making any comments until I have a lawyer!”

Clarke recently called the backlash to the Game of Thrones finale “flattering” while she responded to a fan petition to remake season 8 of the show, which is approaching the two million mark.

Last month, HBO scrapped an upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel, set to star Naomi Watts, even though a pilot episode had already been filmed.

In its place, a full series for a separate Game Of Thrones spin-off titled House Of The Dragon is instead set to begin production with HBO.