‘Game of Thrones’ composer confirms Jaime and Brienne ‘wedding’ theory

“It’s just a hint of what their relationship could have been."

The man responsible for Game of Thrones‘ iconic theme tune has confirmed a long-standing fan theory involving one of the show’s most recognisable pieces of music.

The theory originated during the show’s final episode and was centred around the scene that sees Brienne of Tarth recording Jaime Lannister’s deeds in the White Book.

As the scene aired, fans became convinced that the score underplaying it begins with the same melody as ‘I Am Hers, She Is Mine’, otherwise considered to be the show’s defining love theme.

With this in mind, many claimed that it subtly referenced Brienne’s relationship with Jaime.

“Okay so in “The White Book” it has the “i am hers, she is mine” theme aka the marriage/love theme at the beginning and it ends with the “a knight of the seven kingdoms” theme, I will die on this hill for Jaime/Brienne because Ramin Djawadi says they’re married,” said one Twitter user. Now, composer Djawadi says the similarity is no coincidence.

“It’s just a hint of what their relationship — if they had stayed together, if he was still alive — what it could have been,” he said. “What they could have become. That’s why I put that in there,” he told Insider.

“I just threw that in there because I thought it would be a subtle nod to [Brienne and Jaime’s] relationship,” Djawadi said.

Djawadi, who considers it to be the show’s “wedding theme”, added: “When she sits there and she thinks about him and writes down all the things he had done, the second half is the honor theme, but yeah a big chunk of that [song] is the wedding theme.”

To summarise, it’s a bittersweet look at what might have been if Jaime wasn’t crushed to death when King’s Landing was decimated by Drogon.

