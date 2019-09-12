‘Game of Thrones’ creator George RR Martin criticises “plotholes” posed by ‘Lord of The Rings’

"It's one of the great books of the 20th century, but that doesn't mean that I think it's perfect"

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has criticised the plot-holes posed by Lord of The Rings, ahead of production beginning on a small screen adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s iconic books.

The new Amazon series will see the action taking place in be set in The Second Age, long before Tolkien’s main trilogy and at the time when the Dark Lord Sauron forged the eponymous ring.

However, Martin doesn’t think that Tolkien’s legendary series isn’t immune to criticism.

“It’s one of the great books of the 20th century, but that doesn’t mean that I think it’s perfect,” he said while accepting his Burke Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Discourse through the Arts. “I keep wanting to argue with Professor Tolkien through the years about certain aspects of it. He did what he wanted to do very brilliantly but… I look at the end and it says Aragorn is the king and he says, ‘And Aragorn ruled wisely and well for 100 years’.”

According to Martin, this doesn’t account for all the turmoil that Aragorn may have potentially faced.

“It’s easy to write that sentence,” he said. “But I want to know what was his tax policy, and what did he do when famine struck the land? And what did he do with all those Orcs?”

Martin continued: “A lot of Orcs left over. They weren’t all killed, they ran away into the mountains. Did Aragorn carry out a policy of systematic Orc genocide? Did he send his knights out into the hills to kill all the Orcs? Even the little baby Orcs?

“Or was there Orc rehabilitation going on. Trying to teach the Orcs to be good citizens. And if the Orcs were the result of Elves… could Orcs and Elves intermarry?”

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that Will Poulter has signed up for a role in the new Lord of The Rings show

According to Variety, the British actor has landed one of the lead roles in the fantasy series but it’s unclear who he will play yet. Poulter previously appeared in the Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch. He’s also made appearances in The Revenant and Detroit.

Australian actress Markella Kavenagh became the first actor to join the TV series earlier this year. She will take on the role of Tyra – a new character who is entirely separate from JRR Tolkien’s beloved books.

Amazon recently unveiled the series’ creative team members who are set to begin production in 2020. Showrunners include J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s J.A. Bayona will direct the first two episodes.