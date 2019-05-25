Data proves ‘Game of Thrones’ dialogue declined with each season

Could this be the reason fans weren't as impressed with the writing in the final season?

As each season of Game of Thrones has aired its dialogue has declined, according to new chart data.

Dissatisfied Game of Thrones fans have been busy signing a petition calling on HBO to remake the hit TV show’s final season – with signatures now reaching the one million mark.

The Change.org petition set up by a disappointed fan hit out at Thrones writers. “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition page reads.

While it might not have any relation to the quality of the writing in the final season, new data obtained using opensubtitles.org shows that the number of words in each episode of GOT declined as each season progressed, with season 8 recording the least amount of dialogue.

Topping out at around 50 words per minute, the lowest number of words per minute used in season 8 sat at approximately 15, according to the chart data created by github user mrquart.

Reacting to the data, some fans blamed the lack of dialogue for the show’s difference in quality.

“This says a lot… unlike the S8 episodes themselves,” tweeted one fan. Another said: “The thing I find most frustrating and damning about this is how the show’s popularity directly correlated with trading in dialogue & world building for increasingly empty spectacle.”

“‘She’s my queen’ or ‘you’re my queen’ or ‘I don’t want it’ = roughly 60 percent of Jon Snow season 8 dialogue?” a third person joked.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones may be over but fans are still discussing the popular HBO show, with some confused by a particular scene featuring Grey Worm in the season finale.

Someone else confused was Charles Dance, who has admitted that he was less than impressed with the divisive finale to the HBO epic.

Charles, who portrayed Tywin Lannister until the show’s fourth season in 2014, has admitted that he wasn’t entirely on board with the ending either.

“I was confused,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. “I’ve watched as much as I can because there are characters like Deanerys (Emilia Clarke) – her character and my character never met – so I wanted to know what happened to these people.”