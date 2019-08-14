‘Game Of Thrones’ director on why Arya Stark’s “elaborate plan” was changed in ‘The Long Night’

It could have been very different...

Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik has revealed how Arya Stark’s “elaborate plan” to kill the Night King in ‘The Long Night’ was changed to avoid repetition.

In the pivotal episode of the final season, Arya – played by Maisie Williams – kills the Night King following a fierce battle at Winterfell.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sapochnik explained that the plan for the final showdown between the two was initially very different.

“At one point there was an elaborate plan to have her fight her way into the Weirwood forest, but as we progressed we realised she’d already done that earlier in the episode, so it felt like a repeat,” he said.

“In the end we felt it didn’t matter how she got there – what mattered was setting up that moment when the Night King catches her mid-leap and we think she’s done for, then she pulls her knife switch and takes him out.”

Sapochnik also opened up about Williams’ performance as well as shooting the final scenes of the series. He added: “I loved Maisie’s performance post the takedown as well, sharing a moment with her brother, Bran. That weary smile. ‘Not today.’

“I questioned everything and we worked long and hard to find the right balance of credibility versus wish fulfilment. Then we shot it and reshot it and found that what was really important was rhythm.

“I think [cinematographer] Fabian Wagner did an outstanding job.”

In other news, Sophie Turner opened up recently about what she thinks her Game of Thrones character would do beyond the last episode of the final season.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Turner said that Sansa Stark would likely engage in “no wars, no battles” whilst ruling over “a democratic kind of kingdom” until “she’s very old.”

Turner continued: “I don’t see her getting married or having children. She’d die of old age, very happy…the fact that she doesn’t want power is also something to be said for her.”