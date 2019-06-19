‘Game of Thrones’ director wanted to “kill absolutely everyone” in the Battle of Winterfell

'The Long Night' could have seen even more bloodshed

Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik has spoken of his initial plans for the ‘The Long Night‘ episode of season 8.

The third instalment of the hit fantasy series’ final run saw a number of major characters meet their end during the lengthy Battle of Winterfell. Beric Dondarrion was among the dead, as were Ser Jorah Mormont and Lyanna Mormont.

In a recent interview, Sapochnik revealed his original idea for the episode – which was ultimately shelved by the HBO network.

“I wanted to kill everyone,” he told IndieWire. “I wanted to kill Jorah in the horse charge at the beginning. I was up for killing absolutely everyone.

“I wanted it to be ruthless, so that in the first 10 minutes, you say, ‘All bets are off; anyone could die’.

Explaining that GoT‘s showrunners and co-creators didn’t share his grisly vision, Sapochnik added: “David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] didn’t want to. There was a lot of back-and-forth on that.”

Going on to also helm ‘The Bells’ – episode 5 – the director said that the big bosses allowed him to carry out some of his leftover ideas from ‘The Long Night’.

“I think a key thing is, like, it’s not my show, right?” said Sapochnik. “I didn’t come up with the show and make it. I am a hired director to go and do that. They have let me in and let me be involved, and I’ve really loved doing that.

“But [the] final cut is not mine. [The] Final cut is theirs; it’s their choice.”

Meanwhile, Lena Headey recently explained how a Thrones deleted scene helped solve a major plot hole in the show’s finale.