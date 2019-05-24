‘Game of Thrones’ fans confused by Grey Worm scene in season finale

"Did Grey Worm just teleport?”

Game of Thrones may be over but fans are still discussing the popular HBO show, with some confused by a particular scene featuring Grey Worm in the season finale.

While the show has received a lot of backlash from fans who are disappointed at how it ended, something else has captured the attention of viewers and it involves Grey Worm (played by Jacob Anderson).

In the finale of Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is seen addressing her army of the Unsullied and Dothraki, while joined by Grey Worm, her loyal follower. The scenes at the Red Keep took place just after Daenerys had taken King’s Landing from Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and burnt the city to the ground.

While it wasn’t unusual to see Grey Worm by Deanery’s side, it was confusing how quickly he managed to get to the castle just moments after he was involved in an argument with Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

During the scene, Davos is seen suggesting that Jon should head off to see the Queen and that he go to the Red Keep to find her, this happening whilst Grey Worm continues to slaughter soldiers in the background. But as Jon arrives at his destination, Grey Worm is already waiting for Daenerys at the top of the stairs.

“Did Grey Worm just teleport?” one Reddit user asked. Another said, “I’m just picturing Grey Worm racing off through the streets after executing the soldiers like ‘Last one to Dany is a rotten egg!’ while Jon limps along sadly.”

Another added: “If you thought people haven’t been teleporting all over Westeros the last two seasons, you haven’t been paying attention.”

A fourth fan complained about the show’s continuity, stating that “the last seasons have been insanely bad at portraying time. You never really know how much time has passed during most moments.”

Summing up the disappointment in the final season, another fan replied: “I’d say that’s a problem with the last season in general: There’s no real sense of how much time is passing, and considering the early seasons played out much slower it just feels like everyone is teleporting everywhere now.”

Not the only ones puzzled, Charles Dance says he was “confused” by the final Game of Thrones season.

Charles, who portrayed Tywin Lannister until the show’s fourth season in 2014, has admitted that he wasn’t entirely on board with the ending either.

“I was confused,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

“I’ve watched as much as I can because there are characters like Deanerys (Emilia Clarke) – her character and my character never met – so I wanted to know what happened to these people.”

He explained: “I got to the very end and I thought, ‘hmm, ok.’