‘Game of Thrones’ fans are convinced that Jon Snow played a massive role in the Battle of Winterfell

Game of Thrones fans are convinced that Jon Snow helped Arya Stark play a massive role in slaying The Night King.

On Sunday, fans were left to pick up their jaws from the floor after Arya Stark fatally stabbed the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger during the Battle of Winterfell, annihilating his army of the dead in the process.

While the scene marked one of the most significant deaths in Thrones history, it also meant that Jon Snow escaped an almost certain death at the hands of one of the Night King’s fearsome dragons.

But while fans joked that it could appear that Jon Snow could easily believe he killed the dragon by screaming at it, it seems that his shouts were actually more significant than that.

A theory proposed on Reddit suggests that he was instead screaming GO GO GO at Arya on her way to kill The Night King.

The theory posits: “Jon screamed at the undead dragon to distract it so Arya can run past and kill the Night King. The undead dragon was protecting the entrance to the Godswood. Watch it again, you can actually hear him scream ‘GOOOOO – GO – GO.’

“10 seconds later the scene you can see the hair of a White Walker flying up when Arya sprints past the group of White Walkers. Jon once again was ready to sacrifice himself to kill the Night King.”

While the theory hasn’t been confirmed, a clip provides strong evidence that Jon was perhaps shouting ‘GO’ after all.

Either way, the scene was a groundbreaking moment in the show – and some fans believe that Arya isn’t done killing some of the show’s most significant characters just quite yet.

Still, not everyone was happy. Some fans complained that the whole thing was too dark and they were unable to see the huge battle.