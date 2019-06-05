‘Game of Thrones’ fans raise thousands to show support for Kit Harington

Class.

Game of Thrones fans have raised thousands of pounds for charity to show their support for Kit Harington.

The actor, who portrayed Kit Harington, was admitted to a wellness centre last month to seek treatment for unspecified alcohol and stress problems.

Fans are now rallying to support him with a new JustGiving page which has raised some £40,000 for Mencap – a cause previously supported by the British actor.

“Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of Game of Thrones over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow,” the JustGiving page says.

“He absolutely nailed his performance and we loved every second of screentime we had with him. This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we’re incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy.”

At the time of writing, the page is only £10,000 short of its £50,000 grand total.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The show of solidarity comes after a similar page was set up for Emilia Clarke’s charity SameYou, which was established after the Daenerys Targaryen actress experienced two brain aneurysms.

“I couldn’t think of a more beautiful way to wave goodbye to the mother of dragons than with this step towards making brain injury sufferers feel less alone. YOU ARE MY HEROS. I am the one who should be bending the knee to you,” Clarke responded on Instagram.

Meanwhile, work is currently underway on the anticipated Game of Thrones prequel.