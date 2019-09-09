‘Game of Thrones’ fans were “satisfied” with ending, according to new poll

A controversial opinion...

A new poll has controversially suggested that most Game of Thrones fans were actually satisfied with the show’s divisive ending.

The hit HBO fantasy series came to an end back in May, splitting fans’ opinion with a controversial final instalment. It prompted over one million fans to sign a petition demanding that it be remade, and prompted a number of Thrones stars to aired their thoughts on the response, with actor Alfie Allen most recently saying that he was “pissed off” by the online backlash.

But if a new poll is anything to go by, it seems that Thrones fans weren’t perhaps as angry as initially believed.

According to a new YouGov poll to mark the upcoming Emmy Awards, the majority of fans were happy with how the show drew to a close. From a sample of 2,475 adults, 52 percent of people were were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the final season.

In contrast, 41 percent were unhappy with season 8, while seven percent remained neutral.

This comes after show-runners David Benioff and DB Weiss admitted they were “surprised” with the show achieving a record-breaking number of Emmy nominations.

“It was kind of surprising,” Weiss said of the record-breaking number Emmy nomination.

“I did not know that we expected… in my mind, I thought the last season would have been the peak, and that we would have ended up with a couple less [nominations] at best.”

He added: “I felt very happy for all of our team of people, all of the actors and all of the crew who got recognised. Each made us feel really proud of them and happy for them, because we know first-hand how hard they worked. We saw it every day for many years.”

Elsewhere Weiss and David Benioff also finally addressed the much-talked-about coffee cup gaffe which occurred in season 8. “Eventually, it was just kind of funny,” Benioff said of the technical mishap.