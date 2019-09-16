‘Game Of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson thinks Jon Snow “got off lightly”

"I'd take his head off!"

Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson, who played Grey Worm in the long-running HBO series, has said that Kit Harrington – who played Jon Snow – “got off lightly” in the final season.

In the last episode of the final season, Harrington’s character Jon Snow was seen killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) – who Anderson’s character, Grey Worm, was set to protect as head of her army.

As punishment for killing the Mother of Dragons, Snow was sent to the Night’s Watch as a compromise. Now, in a new interview with Metro, Anderson says this wasn’t punishment enough.

“I’d take his head off!” Anderson said. “I feel like from Grey Worm’s perspective, it’s just there had been enough violence by that point.” He continued: “Grey Worm was all about peace at that point. He was like, ‘Right, I just want to go and chill on an island and fulfil my promise to Missandei’. Personally I feel like he got off a bit lightly.”

In other news, a further new Game of Thrones prequel has reportedly been ordered by HBO – and will focus on the rise of the Targaryens according to reports.

According to sources speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the prequel will take place 300 years before the hit HBO show – which came to an end this year – and will focus on Fire & Blood, author George R. R. Martin’s book about the Targaryens.

Further sources, speaking to Deadline, suggest this prequel will come directly from Martin and executive producer Ryan Condal.

One other Game of Thrones prequel has already started filming, with John Simm, Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse on board.