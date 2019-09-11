‘Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa stars in epic trailer for new TV show ‘See’

One of the first shows to debut on Apple TV...

The first trailer has debuted for See – one of Apple TV’s most anticipated shows starring Game of Thrones‘ Jason Momoa.

The first look premiered during Apple TV’s launch yesterday (September 10) and sees Momoa taking the lead in the post-apocalyptic drama.

It comes straight from the mind of Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, while The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2 director Francis Lawrence is behind the camera.

Taking place in the distant future, See depicts a world where a deadly virus has wiped out huge swathes of humanity and survivors have spent centuries without sight.

Momoa takes the lead role of Baba Voss, the father of twins who are born with sight. After the wider world learns that the twins can see, a tyrannical queen demands they be killed.

Now, Voss is forced to mount a desperate battle to save his family and his tribe, aided in his quest by their spiritual leader Paris (portrayed by Star Trek: First Contact‘s Alfre Woodard).

It’s set to arrive in November when Apple TV launches.

The show comes after the Aquaman star quipped that he wouldn’t return for the sequel because he had been “hit by a bulldozer”.

Sharing a tongue in cheek scenario, the actor is using the upcoming sequel to last year’s Aquaman as a way to protest the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) construction happening on top of Hawaii’s Mauna Kea volcano.

“Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land,” Momoa posted on Instagram.

“THIS IS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else. Repost”.

Meanwhile, in February it was revealed that Aquaman had become the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe movie.