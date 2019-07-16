‘Game of Thrones’ leads 2019 Emmy Awards with a whopping 32 nominations

Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' also got six nods

Game of Thrones has been nominated for a record breaking 32 awards at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

The final season of the fantasy series was heavily criticised by fans particularly for its divisive ending. But that didn’t stop the show leading this year’s 71st awards nominations at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood.

In addition to being nominated for best drama series, a category it has won four times previously, Game of Thrones also landed acting Emmy nominations for Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Alfie Allen, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie and guest star Carice van Houten. You can watch the full nominations below.

Elsewhere in the nominations, Beyoncé‘s live concert film Homecoming, which premiered on Netflix in April, received six nods. It’s up for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Production Design, and Outstanding Costumes For Variety.

Meanwhile, other shows scoring multiple Emmy nominations included Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), HBO’s Chernobyl (19), Saturday Night Live (18), HBO’s Barry and FX’s Fosse/Verdon (17 apiece), and Netflix’s When They See Us (16).

The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 22 from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.