Did ‘Game Of Thrones’ kill off a major character without anyone noticing?

Sounds painful.

It turns out Game of Thrones could have subtly killed off a character without fans noticing during its final ever episode.

The hit HBO series reached its conclusion earlier this month, diving longtime viewers. While we saw Jon Snow fatally stab Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the last episode, it appears another death may have been snuck in by the writers.

Grey Worm, who appeared to sail off to Naath, could instead have met a much grislier end. As Metro notes, the peaceful island is also home to the deadly butterfly fever – a plague that attacks and kills anyone who walks upon its shores. Those who come into contact with it are subject to painful spasms, before they begin to sweat blood and lose their skin.

Missandei wasn’t affected as she was born on Naath and its people developed immunity. Grey Worm, however, is likely to have been killed by the skin-peeling fever.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

With the disease only mentioned in George R. R. Martin’s books and never making it into the TV show, the character’s fate remains up in the air. Fans will have to make their own minds up on this one.

Meanwhile, Thrones fans have finally been given the chance to understand how Arya Stark killed the Night King. The much-discussed moment was explained during the new documentary Game of Thrones: The Long Watch.

In other news, it’s been revealed that GoT creators used decoy characters on-set in the finale to stop plotlines leaking.