‘Game of Thrones’ Night King star approves of Battle of Winterfell’s dramatic end

WARNING: Features spoilers

Game of Thrones actor Vladimír Furdík has admitted that he was a fan of the decision to kill off the Night King – even if it resulted in his exit from the show.

The third episode of Season 8 concluded on Sunday night with the shocking moment when Arya Stark fatally stabbed the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger, annihilating his army of the dead in the process.

While fans were divided by the decision to kill such an integral character at a relatively early point, actor and stuntman Furdik has praised the decision.

“I think it was a good decision. Because nobody’s waiting so much for [Arya to kill the Night King], not many people knew it would happen,” Vladimir told The Daily Beast.

“Maybe 10 minutes before… we see Jon Snow and other actors, but we don’t know where [Arya] is. Maybe somebody can predict it, but I think it was a good decision.”

He added: “Who else can kill him and how? It was the best, I think.”

The scene has proved to be a huge cultural landmark – and one of the biggest turning points in Thrones history.

Last night, Drake even mentioned Arya’s skills as he picked up a gong at the Billboard Awards.