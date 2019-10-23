‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 deleted scene reveals ‘real’ reason for Daenerys’ rampage

Spoilers for GoT season 8 below

Scripts for a number of deleted scenes from Game of Thrones‘ final season have now been made publicly available, and could have altered Daenerys Targaryen’s character arc significantly.

The complete scripts for the eighth and final season of the hit HBO show are available to view at the Writers Guild Foundation library in Los Angeles.

The much-criticised finale to the show saw Daenerys become the Mad Queen and burning King’s Landing to the crowd, taking all its innocent civilians with it.

The move was criticised by fans and critics for being rash, and the new information from these deleted scenes sheds more light on the thoughts behind the decision.

As Insider point out, there are a number of scenes that never made the cut that would better explain the situation Daenerys found herself in by the climax of the show. In season 4, episode 4, The Last of the Starks, a scene was cut that would have seen Jon Snow and Daenerys discussing their claims to the Iron Throne, with Daenerys saying “it disgusts you,” with regards to Jon’s feelings about the pair’s relationship.

Another axed scene from the show’s penultimate episode – The Bells – sees Jon and Varys discussing the former’s fear about his aunt and lover, before Daenerys confronts him about these fears.

Responding to Jon telling Daenerys that she’s his Queen, she replies: “Is that all I am to you? Your Queen?”