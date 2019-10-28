‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners reveal unorthodox way they cast Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss took the road less travelled to find the perfect Khal

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have revealed the unorthodox way in which they cast a character in the show.

Khal Drogo is played by Jason Momoa in the hit show, but it took a while for the actor to get the role.

Speaking to the crowd at the Austin Film Festival at the weekend, the pair of showrunners spoke of how Momoa ended up playing Drogo, and it’s quite an unusual story.

“It was really hard to find a good Khal Drogo,” Benioff told the crowd. “We had all these auditions and no one was quite right. And then we’re looking at some website that had “Fan Casting of Game of Thrones.

He continued: “A lot of it was kinda knuckle-headed, but some of it was really smart. And there was one person, or maybe a few people, who said, “Oh, it should be this guy Jason Momoa.”

“We’d never heard of Jason before,” Benioff continued. “And I apologise to the Baywatch fans, but I haven’t gotten around to it. But I saw a picture of him, we both did, and I thought, ‘Well, that really does look like Khal Drogo’.”

Khal Drogo was killed off in season 1 of Game Of Thrones. A new prequel series is currently in production.