‘Game Of Thrones’ showrunners sign exclusive deal with Netflix

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have reportedly penned a nine-figure sum

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have reportedly signed an exclusive new deal with Netflix.

The pair helmed the huge HBO show which ended after its eighth season this May.

Now, as Deadline report, the pair have signed a deal with streaming giant Netflix, reportedly for a nine figure sum. The new deal will see them writing, producing and directing new series’ and films for the service.

It comes after a three-way bidding war for the writers, with Netflix winning out against Amazon and Disney.

Discussing their next move in a statement, the directors said: ”We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home.

”Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ’80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities.

”Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honoured they invited us to join them.”

The story of Game of Thrones, meanwhile, will continue to be told via a new prequel, expected in 2020. The new version, which will reference the hit TV series, finished filming this year.