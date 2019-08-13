Spoilers below!

Sophie Turner has opened up about what she thinks her Game of Thrones character would do beyond the last episode of the final season.

In the final season, Turner’s character – Sansa Stark – was crowned Queen of the North whilst her brother Bran was named the new king of Westeros in a finale that split viewers.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Turner said that Sansa would likely engage in “no wars, no battles” whilst ruling over “a democratic kind of kingdom” until “she’s very old.”

Turner continued: “I don’t see her getting married or having children. She’d die of old age, very happy…the fact that she doesn’t want power is also something to be said for her.

“She only cares about the North. [Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and I spoke about it a lot… the ways people are blinded by power.

“She can spy that in anyone. She’s seen too much; she can’t be [too] vigilant. We always thought she had her head screwed on, maybe the best of all the characters.”

The final season split viewers, with more than one million people demanding a re-write of the final season. However, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said that while they were grateful for viewers sharing their reactions, they rarely logged on to read people’s thoughts.

“We don’t engage with it all that much, mainly because of the time and energy required to do so,” the pair told Rolling Stone.

“It’s gratifying to have people care enough about what you’re doing to feel like they need to comment on it in real time. Social media has been central to the way the show has been watched by many people.”