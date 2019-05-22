"I was so worried that I was going to fuck it up"

Emilia Clarke has revealed that she studied Hitler in preparation for her final speech in Game of Thrones.

The actress, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series, analysed the way the Nazi dictator spoke and moved in videos rallying his supporters.

She also watched videos of other despots who speak in foreign languages in order to plan for Dany’s victory speech, which is delivered in a fictional dialect, to her Unsullied and Dothraki warriors after initially winning the Iron Throne.

The key moment comes after she torched King’s Landing, marking the beginning of her transformation into a tyrannical ruler.

She told Variety: “In giving all these speeches in fake languages, I watched a lot of videos of — now it seems funny — dictators and powerful leaders speaking a different language to see if I could understand what they were saying without knowing the language.

“And you can! You absolutely can understand what Hitler’s fucking saying, these single-focus orators speaking a foreign language.”

The 32-year-old actress added that she spent two months preparing for the scene – often delivering it to inanimate objects in her Northern Ireland home.

“This speech meant so much to me. I was so worried that I was going to fuck it up. I stayed up so late every night for like two months. I said it to my cooker, I said it to my fridge,” she said in the interview.

“I said it to all of Belfast out my window!” she added. “Well, the window was closed because I didn’t want people to think I was actually barking mad.”

Meanwhile, Clarke has defended the show’s ending after it proved controversial among fans.

The final instalment of the fantasy show saw Jon Snow stab the mother of dragons in the heart after her descent into tyranny.

“After 10 years of working on this show, it’s logical. Where else can she go?” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I tried to think what the ending will be. It’s not like she’s suddenly going to go, ‘Okay, I’m gonna put a kettle on and put cookies in the oven and we’ll just sit down and have a lovely time and pop a few kids out.’ That was never going to happen. She’s a Targaryen.”