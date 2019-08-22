‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington reveals where Jon Snow headed at the end of ‘Game of Thrones’

"It felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending."

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has opened up on where exactly Jon Snow went after the fantasy show drew to a close.

The fantasy show concluded with Bran Stark becoming the ruler of Westeros and Jon Snow rejoining the Night’s Watch as penance for killing Daenerys Targaryen.

While Jon also headed back to the North, Harington has now explained Jon’s exact next steps.

“Seeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with — the Free Folk — it felt to me like he was finally free,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending. As much as he had done a horrible thing [in killing Daenerys], as much as he had felt that pain, the actual ending for him was finally being released.”

Harington’s comments come after he admitted feeling “pissed off” that Snow wasn’t given the chance to kill The Night King – a role that instead went to Arya Stark.

“I think I felt like everyone else did, in that it had been set up for a long time, and then I didn’t get to do it. But I was so happy for Maisie and Arya. I was secretly like, ‘I wanted to do that!'”, he admitted.

He also dismissed a fan theory about Jon Snow’s role in The Night King’s downfall.