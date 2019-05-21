‘Game of Thrones’ star Kristofer Hivju says several Tormund and Brienne scenes were cut from show

The hit show came to an end on Sunday

Following the airing of the final episode of Game of Thrones, actor Kristofer Hivju has revealed that there were multiple scenes featuring his character Tormund and Brienne that were cut from the show.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones from its third season onwards, explained that there were some on-screen moments between him and co-star Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) that ended up being cut from the episodes as aired.

“We did a lot of stuff with Tormund and Brienne that they took out, because it became too much,” he said. He then went on to reveal that he even improvised a monologue in the final episode that Tormund delivered to “the big woman” but it was left on the cutting room floor. “I think they took the right choice in the edit, but there is some fun stuff laying around,” he admitted.

In other Game of Thrones news, creator George RR Martin has said goodbye to the fantasy show in an emotional blog post.

The writer, who is still yet to release his book The Winds of Winter, reflected on the end of the show after it became an integral part of his life for nine years.

Meanwhile, A Game of Thrones prequel series has finally been confirmed by HBO.

The prequel will be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: it’s not the story we think we know.”