‘Game Of Thrones’ star Kristofer Hivju wants Tormund & Brienne spin-off

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has said that he wants Tormund and his partner in crime Brienne to get their own spin-off series of the show.

The pair of characters have long been adored by fans, and were placed in a love triangle with Jaime in the show.

Hivju was speaking as part of Game Of Thrones: A Celebration at the BFI in London on Monday (November 18), which featured a Q&A with him, Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) and Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy) along with a screening of behind the scenes footage from the show.

During the panel. Hivju responded to the love triangle that Tormund and Brienne found themselves in, stating his desire for their story to continue in a spin-off.

“I’m up for it,” he says. “You’d have Castle Black and [us] trying to run it together. It’s 19 minutes per episode.”

At the same talk, Isaac Hempstead Wright spoke about Bran Stark’s ascension to the Iron Throne, saying: “In the very first episode you think he’s toast – he’s dead.

“He grows and learns the hard way about a lot of things. He goes from being this traditionally vulnerable character to the most powerful person there is.”

He continued: “I was pretty happy with just him becoming the Three-Eyed Raven, but what a great story where this boy – this disabled 10-year-old in the harshest world ever – [comes] to triumph. And so to see him become king and be victorious is so…it’s brilliant to have a disabled character win the whole of Game of Thrones.”

Last month, HBO scrapped an upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel, set to star Naomi Watts, even though a pilot episode had already been filmed.

In its place, a full series for a separate Game Of Thrones spin-off titled House Of The Dragon is instead set to begin production with HBO.