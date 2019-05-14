‘Game Of Thrones’ star Lena Headey had “mixed” feelings after the penultimate episode

Poor Cersei...

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has admitted she had “mixed” feelings about Cersei’s apparent death in the penultimate episode of the show.

The latest episode saw Cersei facing her end at the hands of Daenerys Targaryen who burnt King’s Landing to the ground – even after Lannister forces had agreed to surrender to her. While Dany’s reign of terror was witnessed by Tyrion, Arya and Jon Snow, Cersei watched on from above – high in the Red Keep.

But after she was reduced to tears as the devastation unfolded, Cersei attempted to escape and found her brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). As the pair headed to the Red Keep’s cellar, they soon discovered that the exits were blocked by rubble. At the episode’s end, the pair were seen dying in each other’s arms as the building eventually collapsed on them.

While it marked the end of Cersei, Headey says that she was originally “mixed” on her death scene because she was hoping for one final showdown. After talking to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, she says that the scene seemed more convincing.

“The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her. They came into the world together and now they leave together,” she told Entertainment Weekly.



She added: “It’s maybe the first time that Cersei has been at peace.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

This comes after Headey’s co-star Conleth Hill admitted that he was disappointed to be sidelined as Lord Varys in the last few seasons.

“I took it very personally,” he said. “I took it as a person, not as an actor or an artist. I understood the reactions of previous actors who had been in same position a lot more than I did at the time. You can’t help feeling that you failed in some way, that you haven’t lived up to some expectation that you didn’t know about.”

Describing his frustration, he added: “That’s been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. That’s fine. It’s the nature of a multi-character show.”

Fans also recently noticed another gaffe, after it appeared that Jaime’s right hand had grown back.