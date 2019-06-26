"I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!"

Maisie Williams is to portray a “young misfit” who’s lived “a secluded country life” in new Sky Original comedy series Two Weeks To Live.

The 22-year-old actress, who portrayed Arya Stark in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, is set to star in the six-part series written by Cheat‘s Gaby Hull.

The synopsis reads: “When an unlikely prank goes wrong, she finds herself on the run from a murderous gangster and the police with a massive bag of stolen cash. With the survival techniques she has picked up from her upbringing, however, she might just get through.”

Williams’ character is said to have lived “a secluded country life”, which we will interpret as ripe ground for rebellion.

She had this to say about her forthcoming project, which begins filming this year: “Looking forward to getting into something new, I think Two Weeks to Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!” [via Deadline].

Jon Mountague, director of comedy at Sky, said: “With Maisie Williams leading from the front, Two Weeks to Live is to die for. Bold, British and very, very original, we can’t wait to wow audiences with even more great comedy.”

This is good news for Williams fans after the actress hinted in an interview with Rolling Stone back in March that she was going to take a break from acting.

She said she had “subconsciously” dyed her hair pink because she “didn’t want to work”.