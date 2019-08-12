‘Game Of Thrones’ star Natalie Tena reveals she hated the final season

Divisive series saw fans asking for it to be remade

Game of Thrones star Natalie Tena has admitted she was disappointed with how the show ended.

The fantasy show aired its last-ever episode on May 19, bringing to an end the first TV adaptation of George RR Martin’s novels.

Many Game of Thrones fans registered their disappointment and displeasure with how the TV show’s final season panned out by criticising the show online and starting a number of petitions — one such campaign, which demanded that season eight be remade “with competent writers”, attracted nearly 1.7 million signatures.

But Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei of Narth, insisted Benioff and Weiss were “legends” for keeping viewers hooked. Conleth Hill, who played Varys, also said the backlash was an invention of the media.

Now, Tena who played Osha the wildling, said that she binged the final season and enjoyed it up to the end of the Battle of Winterfell, when Arya Stark kills the Night King.

However, she criticised the three episodes that followed, and said that it felt like “different people” had written the scripts.

“I liked it to the bit where she stabs him in the heart,” she told Yahoo’s White Wine Question Time podcast. “I liked it up to then. But after that, I just feel like – I just didn’t understand. The calibre of writing towards the end and the plots and everything that happens and how they wrapped it up compared to any other season, any other bit, it just feels like it’s been written by different people. It doesn’t make sense, for me.”

She added: “I was a few glasses of wine in when I watched it. I’d binge-watched the whole thing, but I ended up… my boyfriend had to leave the boat because I was ranting for an hour at him about how much I didn’t like it. And then I rang my friend to rant to him.”

Meanwhile, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss recently reportedly signed an exclusive new deal with Netflix.