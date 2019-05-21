‘Game of Thrones’ star Nathalie Emmanuel reacts to “overwhelming” backlash over Missandei’s death

"It’s Game of Thrones – there’s no justice."

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel has responded to backlash over the death of her character, Missandei.

During ‘The Last of the Starks’ – the fourth episode in the hit show’s final season – the character met her end by being beheaded after arriving in Kings Landing, where she was taken prisoner by Euron Greyjoy and Cersei Lannister.

With some viewers arguing that Missandei should have lived, Emmanuel has now responded to fans who had hoped for a different outcome.

“I suddenly feel like she’s no longer in existence; she’s now a character from the past, and that feels different,” she said in an interview with PorterEdit. “The reaction on social media has been overwhelming. And that’s testament to how much people cared for the character.”

Emmanuel added: “A lot of the comments have been, ‘You deserved better’, but it’s Game of Thrones – there’s no justice, and it doesn’t matter how good you are or how kind or sweet you are, [the show’s evil characters] will get you if it advances their own interests.”

Saying that her character showed “strength and bravery” in her final moments, the actor explained: “I love that ‘fuck you’ [moment] she had, right at the very end. I was really proud of it.”

Nathalie Emmanuel previously hailed her exit as “fantastic“, while revealing her only regret was being unable to perform fight scenes. “There’s a part of me that’s a little sad Missandei didn’t throw down in the battle,” she said.

Meanwhile, Thrones star Sophie Turner has hit out at a petition campaigning for the show’s final season to be remade. The Change.org page has been signed by one million fans who had taken issue with recent twists and developments.