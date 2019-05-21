‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner hits out at “disrespectful” remake petition

"It shouldn't be such a negative thing for fans."

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has hit out at a petition from disgruntled fans who campaigned for the show’s final season to be remade.

The Change.org page has been signed by one million fans who have taken issue with the show’s more controversial plot twists – including the decision to turn Daenerys Targaryen into a tyrannical ruler.

It branded creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss as “woefully incompetent”, with one supporter describing the show’s final episodes as “abysmal”.

Now, Turner has hit out at the campaign and explained why it’s disrespectful to the legions of cast and crew who have worked on the show.

“The thing about Game of Thrones that’s always been amazing is the fact that there’s always been crazy twists and turns, right from season one with Ned’s beheading,” she told the New York Times. “So Daenerys becoming something of the Mad Queen – it shouldn’t be such a negative thing for fans. It’s a shock for sure, but I think it’s just because it hasn’t gone their way.”

She added: “All of these petitions and things like that – I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season.

“Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

This comes after Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who portrays Bran Stark, admitted that he initially thought the show’s ending was a joke when presented with a script.