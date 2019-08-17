‘Game of Thrones’ writer George R. R. Martin responds to backlash over season finale

Martin has opened up about the show in a rare new interview

Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin has responded to the backlash over the final season of the hit HBO show in a rare new interview.

Speaking to The Observer in an interview that will be released tomorrow (August 18), Martin opened up about the reaction to the final season which saw over 1 million fans sign a petition demanding a reshoot of Season 8.

Addressing the furore, Martin, 70, said the television show had not been “very good” for him and revealed that the show coming to an end had in fact been “freeing” for him.

He also said that the backlash to the show’s ending would not affect the two Game of Thrones novels he is still in the process of writing.

Martin said: “No, it doesn’t. It doesn’t change anything at all…You can’t please everybody, so you’ve got to please yourself.”

“I don’t think [the TV series] was very good for me…The very thing that should have speeded me up actually slowed me down.

“Every day I sat down to write and even if I had a good day…I’d feel terrible because I’d be thinking: ‘My God, I have to finish the book. I’ve only written four pages when I should have written 40.’”

Saying that he “let fans have their theories”, Martin also said that he tried to avoid the reactions to the show online.

Martin said: “I took myself out of all that … some of [the theories] are right and some of [the theories] are wrong. They’ll find out when I finish.”

Earlier this week (August 15), Sophie Turner who played Sansa Stark in the series opened up about her dream Game of Thrones ending, despite having previously defended it following the backlash from fans.

Speaking to TheWrap, Turner opened up about the finale and what she would have liked to happen. “I thought Arya would kill Cersei. And I would like to have seen Sansa and Cersei reunited, or Arya and Cersei,” she said in the new interview. “But there were so many ways the story could have turned out,” she added.

“I felt very passionately about the ending for Sansa, and I was very happy with the ending that turned out for her,” Turner said, adding: “I suppose it’s not really the Iron Throne anymore. I think it’s true what Tyrion was saying: Bran holds all of our stories, and we can’t move on unless we remember our history.”

She continued: “Daenerys had to die. Cersei was a mad queen. Arya is too much of a free spirit. Sansa probably wouldn’t want to rule the seven kingdoms anyway – she wanted to stay in the North and defend the North. I really think Bran might be the perfect person for the job.”