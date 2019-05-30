‘Games of Thrones’ star may have spoiled the ending to the books

Features spoilers, obviously

Game of Thrones actor Isaac Hempstead Wright may have inadvertently given away the ending to George R. R. Martin’s books.

The actor, whose character Bran split viewers by ending up on the Iron Throne in the highly-anticipated season finale, has seemingly revealed that the books will end in the same way as the television show.

“David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] told me there were two things George RR Martin had planned for Bran, and that was the Hodor revelation, and that he would be king,” he told HBO.

“So that’s pretty special to be directly involved in something that is part of George’s vision. It was a really nice way to wrap it up.”

On his blog, however, Martin had teased that his Song of Ice and Fire book series could end differently to the show on his blog. “How will it all end? I hear people asking…The same ending as the show? Different? Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes.

“I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget. They had six hours for this final season.”

He added: “I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3,000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done…and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them.”

Recently, Martin also revealed a working deadline for The Winds of Winter, the sixth novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy saga. Fans have been waiting for the book for over eight years.

After responding to a plea from Air New Zealand, the writer has said that he will finish the book by the end of July 2020.

The airline company produced an advert that implores the author to visit New Zealand in order to help him relax – and complete the task at hand.

“I tell you this,” Martin said, “if I don’t have The Winds of Winter in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for worldcon, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done.”