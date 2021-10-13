Gaming site offers £5,000 to watch every episode of ‘The Simpsons’

A UK gaming site is looking to recruit someone to watch every episode of The Simpsons in order to help predict the future.

The “Simpsons Series Analyst” will be hired by PlatinCasino.co.uk to watch episodes from the show’s 33 seasons and note down any key events that happen. The £5,000 fee equates to approximately £6.80 per episode.

The Simpsons is renowned for its uncanny skill of foreseeing future events. Past episodes have successfully predicted that Donald Trump would become US president, the UK fuel shortage and Richard Branson’s voyage into space.

Through hiring the analyst, Plantin Casino hopes to predict global events that will take place from 2022 onwards.

On top of the salary, the games site has confirmed that it will pay all expenses and platforms required to complete the role, which will include covering Disney+ and WiFi bills during the employment period.

The company will also send the successful applicant a weekly box of doughnuts in honour of Homer Simpson.

Applications for the role are open until October 31, with Plantin Casino stating that no prior experience or qualifications are required. However, they have said that a love of The Simpsons is desirable. Find more information on the position here.

Earlier this month, The Simpsons made their catwalk debut in a Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

A crowd arrived at Théâtre du Châtelet expecting a catwalk show, but were instead treated to a special episode of The Simpsons in which Springfield’s finest travel to Paris and walk the runway.