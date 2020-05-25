‘Gangs Of London’ creator Gareth Evans is working on a new Christmas-themed thriller

Gareth Evans, the co-creator of new crime drama Gangs Of London has revealed that he’s working on a new movie that will be set at Christmas.
Speaking to Den Of Geek, he continued: “I started writing it probably about five months ago now. Really since being in lockdown, obviously I’ve been able to give a lot more focus to the writing of it.”
Expanding on the film’s plot, Evans said: “It’s an action thriller. It’s a little more mainstream than what I’ve done in the past. It’s set two days before Christmas, so there’s a black dark humour streak to it, as well. It should be quite fun.”
Asked about inevitable comparisons to Christmas thriller Die Hard, Evans said he’s more influenced by Lethal Weapon writer and Iron Man 3 director Shane Black.
“His writing’s incredible and his work with characters and that humour is something that I’ve been striving to achieve in this film. Yeah, there will be parallels [to Die Hard], I guess. It’s not going to be set in one building. There’s nothing like that.”
The news comes amid widespread rumours of a second season of Gangs Of London, which stars Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole and Game Of Thrones star Michelle Farley and aired last month.