‘Gangs of London’ shares first season two trailer

Gangs of London has shared the first teaser for season two – check it out below.

The Sky Original gangster drama is set to return for new episodes after record-breaking viewing figures for the first seaso.

The series will pick up after the dramatic death of Joe Cole’s Sean Wallace, seeing Sope Dirisu now forced to work for the investors.

Advertisement

Take a look at the first teaser here:

In a four-star review of the first season, NME said: “It’s a giant war where anyone can be bumped off at any moment and almost anyone could wind up in charge of everything.

“Think Game of Thrones, but without the dragons and more modern tailoring.”

A release date for season two of Gangs of London is yet to be confirmed – stay tuned for updates as they come in.

AMC will be teaming up with Sky for season two and will release the episodes in the US. Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC and Co-President of AMC Studios, said: “Gangs of London is a cinematic thrill ride that set screens ablaze with a stellar cast, elevated drama and epic storylines, and we couldn’t be more excited to raise the pulse of our audiences with this explosive crime series.”

Advertisement

Sky UK’s Managing Director of Conten, Zai Bennett, addedd: “Not only is Gangs of London Sky’s most binged premiere box-set this year, it’s the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. It’s dark, dangerous and we are thrilled it is coming back for a second series.”