Gary Glitter documentary series in the works at Netflix

A documentary series about disgraced 1970s pop star Gary Glitter is in development at Netflix.

The three-part series, currently under the working title Hunting Gary Glitter, will cover the singer’s life story and his later conviction for child sex abuse offences.

Along with featuring unseen photographs and archive footage, the series will include access to the journalists who pursued Glitter over several years and alerted authorities to his whereabouts in South East Asia, leading to his arrest.

The series is directed by Sam Hobkinson (The Confession) and produced by Cammy Millard (The Puppet Master). Production has been underway for a number of months.

According to The Times, Amazon Prime Video and ITV also have documentaries in the works about the singer.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was jailed for 16 years in February 2015 after being found guilty of sexually abusing three young girls between 1975 and 1980.

He was sentenced for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault, and one for having sex with a girl under 13. During sentencing, Judge Alistair McCreath said he could find “no real evidence” that Glitter had atoned for his crimes.

Last month, Glitter was freed from prison after serving half his 16-year sentence. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson told the BBC that “sex offenders like Paul Gadd are closely monitored” by the police and probation officers, and “face some of the strictest licence conditions”.

Glitter was previously convicted in 1999 for possession of child pornography and served four months in prison. After his release he relocated to Vietnam, where he was subsequently convicted for child sex abuse offences.