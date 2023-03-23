Gaten Matarazzo expresses “deep fear” over ‘Stranger Things’ coming to an end

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has spoken out about his “fear” over the impending end of Netflix‘s hit series and what it might mean for his career.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday (March 20), Matarazzo – who plays Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things – said when asked how he felt about its upcoming final season: “I mean, it’s something that’s so important to all of us and has just been essential to the growth that I’ve had over all of my teenage years into my 20s. It’s the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life, practically the past decade.”

Matarazzo added: “There’s kind of an excitement there because you always want to wrap it up and you want to see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they’re going to finish their journeys. But also there’s like a deep fear. Not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance.”

Afterward, Matarazzo spoke about his hopes for his character, saying: “I think it’s in the best hands it can be. Matt and Ross [Duffer] know these characters better than I think we might.”

“And it’s really interesting ’cause they trust us all very much to make our own decisions and go about the scenes the way we’ve always instinctually wanted to. I’ve never really given myself an opportunity to think of what they might want to do and now’s the best time to start.”

Gaten Matarazzo’s sentiment echoes that of co-star David Harbour. Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, said in February: “What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet.”

A release window has yet to be announced for Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season.

In a four-star review of season four, NME wrote: “While there are some gripes to be had with the penultimate season of the show, it still packs in all the terrifying thrills you’d expect, deftly blending horror and sci-fi to maximum effect while still allowing for some laughs among the bleakness. It’s a finely-tuned formula that’s given us yet another sublime season and, hopefully, one more to come.”