‘Gavin & Stacey’ returning to BBC as Saturday night lockdown treat

Gavin and Stacey will be returning to the BBC starting next week, April 4, in a double bill with Outnumbered.

James Corden and Ruth Wilson’s sitcom ran from 2007 to 2010, and returned for a one-off Christmas special last December.

The return of the show to primetime broadcasting is part of the BBC’s major effort to retool their content during the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Director-General Tony Hall said of the new measures: “The BBC is determined to do all it can to raise a smile and keep the country entertained during these testing times.

“We have lots of great shows already recorded, but we have also found ways to keep many other shows going so that the familiar faces people love will still be in their living rooms in the weeks and months ahead. I think that is incredibly important.

“The BBC will also deliver a range of virtual events to replace some of those that have now had to be cancelled.” Reviewing the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, NME’s Nick Reilly said: “Corden and Jones have crafted a near-perfect celebration of everything that made the show so great in the first place.” On Monday (March 23), Boris Johnson announced a three-week lockdown across the UK to prevent a further spread, limiting exercise to once per day, and outdoor activities to shopping for essential food and medicine only. Advertisement The coronavirus outbreak has affected the film, TV and music industries greatly, delaying movie and album releases and postponing production and gigs in order to limit any further spread. Here’s a full list of affected projects across film and TV.