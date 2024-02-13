‘Gavin And Stacey’ is set to officially make a comeback

Gavin And Stacey is officially set to make a comeback after five years.

The BBC sitcom – starring James Corden and Ruth Jones – is set to return for another Christmas special, which is expected to be filmed over the summer, according to Deadline.

It is also believed that the majority of the main cast will likely return for the special.

The last time they made an appearance was in the 2019 Christmas special which was left on a cliffhanger, with Nessa (Ruth) proposing to Corden’s character Smithy, and the episode ending before he could provide an answer.

The news comes after stars of the BBC show have constantly said it was unlikely to make a return in recent years.

Joanna Page, who played Stacey in the sitcom, was the latest to play down the chances of a Gavin And Stacey comeback back in November, despite fans hoping that Corden moving back to the UK following his eight-year stint hosting The Late Late Show in the US would increase the chances of a return.

Speaking to MailOnline, Page said at the time: “I can see them never doing any more because it was nice to leave it on a cliffhanger because it’s up to the viewer to imagine what would have happened. So I can imagine them ending it like that.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I didn’t get the call, and I wouldn’t be surprised if I did,” she continued. “But all I can say is, if they were going to do another one I hope it’s soon because we’re all getting so old. I don’t particularly want to see Stacey get that much older.”

Corden also previously played down the likelihood of the show’s return, telling Sky News: “I genuinely don’t know if we’ll ever do another one. I think Ruth [Jones] and I would love to make something together again… I really don’t know with Gavin & Stacey. I think we feel so proud of that last special.

“I think, in a way, those characters, they live on, they carry on, they’re still out there somewhere living and breathing. Their lives carry on and we just sort of get together and open this portal and find out. Some people say to me, ‘I want to know what happens’. And I go, so do I!”

He added: “I don’t know… Maybe there’s something really perfect about it ending there. Can we truly fulfil people’s ambitions for it? I know it’s such an annoying answer, I’m aware of that, but I don’t know.”